Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Tiger film continues discouraging trend; Netts Rs 8.50 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha among others saw a slight growth in its collections on day 3 as it netted around Rs 8.50 crores. The three day cume of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands at Rs 31 crores and it should perhaps hit Rs 40 crores by the end of the extended weekend. These are absolutely tragic results for a frontloaded actioner and the road ahead will only get bumpier.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Collects Rs 8.50 Crores Nett In India On Day 3 At The Box Office

The Saturday growth is a meagre under 15 percent and that is from an already low Friday of Rs 7.50 crores. The low growth compared to its release rival Maidaan puts it in a very tricky position, where it may fall short of the collections of the biographical-sports-drama, which isn't as costly a film as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, though there's no denying that it is an expensive film too. The globe-trotting actioner did have a sort of an anomalous trend on the first day but now, it is pretty much normal.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sees Relatively Better Results Internationally

Things internationally are slighly better. The Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film is heading towards an extended opening weekend of around 2.5 million dollars. The collections are better in the Gulf than other traditional markets like North America, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 8.50 crores Total Rs 31 crores nett in 3 days

Watch the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now plays at a theatre near you. Book your movie tickets now.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner drops by 55 percent on Basi Eid