Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office: Collects USD 2.90M in Extended Weekend Overseas, Decent in Middle East

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wrapped up its five-day overseas extended weekend with USD 2.90 million. This would have been a decent figure for a Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff film for a normal three-day weekend but with the added advantage of Eid holidays and two extra days, this doesn’t cut it. Nonetheless, juxtaposed with its dismal showing in the domestic market, the overseas box office appears relatively better.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Looks To Wind Up With Less Than 5 Million Dollars Internationally

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an average start on Wednesday thanks to the Eid holiday in the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Typically, weekday releases witness an upswing over the weekend, but in this case, since the two major markets commenced with a holiday and then experienced a decline, there were no significant surges, with Thursday ending up as the best day of the opening frame. With the Eid holidays now well and out, the film will likely fizzle out and finish under the USD 5 million mark, which again is very low but not as horrible as its India performance.

The overseas box office collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are as follows:

Wednesday - USD 600,000

Thursday - USD 650,000

Friday - USD 625,000

Saturday - USD 625,000

Sunday - USD 400,000

Total - USD 2,900,000

Boosted by Eid, the Middle East ended up making almost half of the total overseas bizz for the film, with USD 1.43 million in five days. Eid is a huge box office period in the market, which has led the film to one of the better numbers for Akshay Kumar. As the holiday period phased out, the collection here dropped significantly with Sunday grossing just over USD 100K in the territory versus USD 400K on Wednesday.

Elsewhere the film remained low. The United States ended with less than USD 500K in five days which is a horrible figure for such a big budgeted film as nowadays films of this scale are doing that in just a single day. Australia was bad and here Akshay films generally do better. Among smaller markets, Mauritius did a bit better, also thanks to the Eid period, but that doesn’t matter much for the overall picture.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is as follows:

Gulf - USD 1,425,000

United States - USD 480,000

Canada - USD 160,000

Australia - USD 155,000

New Zealand - USD 80,000

Rest of Asia - USD 175,000

United Kingdom - USD 250,000

Europe - USD 100,000

Rest - USD 75,000

Total - USD 2,900,000

