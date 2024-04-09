Renowned Tamil film producer and former minister RM Veerappan passes away at 97

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

RM Veerappan, a veteran Tamil film producer and screenwriter, passed away in Chennai at the age of 97. He was a prominent figure in Tamil cinema since the 1960s, making significant contributions to the industry.

Apart from his filmmaking career, Veerappan also served as a five-time cabinet minister in the state government. Additionally, he was a close associate of the late actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR).

RM Veerappan passes away at the age of 97

RM Veerappan, also known as RMV among his close circle, had been receiving medical care at Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a while now due to age-related health issues. Unfortunately, he breathed his last at the hospital earlier today.

As per a Times Now report, the ex-politician was hospitalized due to respiratory difficulties. Additionally, sources mention that his body will be taken to his home on Thirumalai Pillai road, where the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, will pay tribute to the respected personality.

About RM Veerappan

RM Veerappan, hailing from Vallathira Kottai in Tamil Nadu, was a highly respected personality in both the Tamil film industry and politics. Initially, he embarked on his journey as a producer and screenwriter, financing and scripting numerous films that starred MGR in the protagonist's role. Some of these notable films include Dheiva Thaai, Naan Aanaiyittal, Kaavalkaaran, Rickshawkaran, Kannan En Kadhalan, and many others.

In addition, he ventured into producing movies featuring Rajinikanth as the protagonist, including Ranuva Veeran, Moondru Mugam, and the iconic masterpiece Baashha. Furthermore, he was also the producer of the 1985 film Kakki Sattai, which starred Kamal Haasan.

The filmmaker, known for his close relationship with the late MGR, was frequently referred to as the 'Chanakya' of AIADMK politics in Tamil Nadu. Serving as a cabinet minister for five terms between 1977 and 1996, he was recognized as a skilled strategist in the world of politics. Following his departure from AIADMK, he went on to establish and lead the MGR Kazhagam party.

ALSO READ: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at Chennai Family Court: Reports