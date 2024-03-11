VIDEO: Mahesh Babu steps out on a movie date with wife Namrata Shirodkar; gets papped in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who is fresh off the success of his latest film Guntur Kaaram, is currently preparing for his next with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

However, the actor has proved time and again that he is more than just an actor, and is a family man, looking forward to spending time with his lovely wife and children whenever he catches a break from his busy schedule. On March 10, 2024, Mahesh Babu was spotted along with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar coming out of a theater in Hyderabad after a movie date. The actor was seen in a red shirt and was also seen donning an off-white cap, while his wife was seen sporting a green outfit.

About Mahesh and Namrata’s relationship

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the biggest power couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo often take to social media to show their affection for each other as well. The couple initially met while working on their film Vamsi, and began dating shortly after. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar officially tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and are proud parents of Gautham and Sithara Ghattamneni.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu who was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ action flick Guntur Kaaram, will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Although extensive details of the film have been kept under wraps it is learned that the film is going to be a jungle adventure flick, taking place on an epic scale. Further, it is understood that Mahesh Babu will have eight different looks in the film, which has been inspired by Indian mythology. It is also learned that Mahesh Babu’s character in the film has been inspired by Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana.

It was reported earlier this year that prominent Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Additionally, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rajamouli mentioned that the film is going to be an epic action adventure, quite comparable to James Bond or Indiana Jones, but with a rooted approach.

