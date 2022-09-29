EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni is taking a small break 'on purpose' post The Ghost; Actor reveals why

Nagarjuna Akkineni was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on Sep 29, 2022 06:51 PM IST  |  158K
Pinkvilla
Nagarjuna Akkineni is taking a small break 'on purpose' post The Ghost

After Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Nagarjuna Akkineni is now gearing up for his upcoming Telugu action-thriller, The Ghost, which will be unveiled on October 5, 2022. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor reveals that he plans to take a small sabbatical post the release of this Praveen Sattaru directorial. “After The Ghost, what I have done is, on purpose I have taken a sabbatical,” says the Manam actor.

He further adds, “In the sense, The Ghost and Brahmastra were accepted before Covid. But after Covid, I have realised that there is a lot of change in people’s taste. So I would really want to kind of take it easy this year, and don’t want any more releases in 2022. I think we need another six months more time to understand what people are coming to theatres for, and what they are going for OTT. So when the scripts are coming, I have to decide - ‘Okay, this we should keep for OTT, because I am open to doing OTT films too, and this we should do a theatrical release’. I am trying to figure it out.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni elaborates, “At one point I had said, I will do what I feel like but no, those days are gone. You have to start thinking. So I said till the end of this year I don’t want to go to a set to start shooting.” 

Meanwhile his recent release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has done well at the box-office. Besides Nagarjuna Akkineni, the fantasy action-adventure film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. 

Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha looks ethereal in saree, Vikram screams style as they promote in Chennai

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!