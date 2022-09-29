EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni is taking a small break 'on purpose' post The Ghost; Actor reveals why

After Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Nagarjuna Akkineni is now gearing up for his upcoming Telugu action-thriller, The Ghost, which will be unveiled on October 5, 2022. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor reveals that he plans to take a small sabbatical post the release of this Praveen Sattaru directorial. “After The Ghost, what I have done is, on purpose I have taken a sabbatical,” says the Manam actor.

He further adds, “In the sense, The Ghost and Brahmastra were accepted before Covid. But after Covid, I have realised that there is a lot of change in people’s taste. So I would really want to kind of take it easy this year, and don’t want any more releases in 2022. I think we need another six months more time to understand what people are coming to theatres for, and what they are going for OTT. So when the scripts are coming, I have to decide - ‘Okay, this we should keep for OTT, because I am open to doing OTT films too, and this we should do a theatrical release’. I am trying to figure it out.”