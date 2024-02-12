VIDEOS: Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran set the ramp on fire with stylish and elegant outfits

Shruti Haasan and Shriya Saran are undoubtedly two of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. The actresses, who have been an active part of the film industry since the 2000s, have left their mark in most prominent industries across the country.

Apart from that, both Shruti Haasan and Shriya Saran are known to be quite active when it comes to social causes, using their platform to raise awareness whenever possible. In the latest update, the actresses were seen walking the ramp for Teach for Change’s annual fundraiser fashion show in Hyderabad. The show, organized by actress Lakshmi Manchu, hopes to raise funds for the NGO Teach for Change, which focuses on improving the quality of education in government schools in India.

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in classy all-black outfit

Shruti Haasan was one of the first celebrities to walk the ramp in the fundraiser fashion show. The Salaar actress donned a gothic all-black dress, which went in line with the trademark all-black look that is known to be her favorite. Shruti’s dress also contained multiple leaf patterns as designs, enhancing her overall look. Further, she also donned statement jewelry, that topped off her look as a whole.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s look below:

Shriya Saran’s simple and elegant dress

Shriya Saran also set fire to the ramp with a text-book ramp walk. The actress was seen sporting a simple and elegant high-slit silver dress. The actress graciously walked the ramp, posed, and pouted before she returned. Shriya Saran was also accessorized by statement earrings and a bangle, which took her look to a whole different league.

Check out the Shriya Saran’s look below:

Other celebrities in the fundraiser

The Teach for Change fundraiser fashion show is an event that happens every year, in order to raise funds for the NGO. Shriya Saran and Shruti Haasan were not the only celebs who graced the fundraiser. Other prominent names like Lakshmi Manchu, Sudheer Babu, Sundeep Kishan, Mehreen Pirzada, Harshvardhan Rane, and even YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha were seen walking the ramp for the social cause.

