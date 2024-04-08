EXCLUSIVE update: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan exits English film Chennai Story

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan has made an exit from her upcoming English film, Chennai Story. Read on to find exclusive details on the same.

By Goutham S
Updated on Apr 08, 2024  |  05:00 PM IST |  6.5K
EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan make an exit from upcoming English film Chennai Story
EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan make an exit from upcoming English film Chennai Story (PC: Shruti Haasan, Instagram)

Shruti Haasan was recently roped in for the filming of her next, the English movie Chennai Story after Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an exit from the project. But, now, in an exclusive revelation, sources close to Pinkvilla revealed that Shruti Haasan has also marked an exit from the project. 

According to new information, the source shared that Shruti Haasan has decided to walk out of the project directed by English filmmaker Philip John. The film was touted to be a romantic comedy film starring Viveik Kalra and Shruti Haasan.

“It was very recently Shruti started the first schedule of Chennai Story. However, now she has exited the film for reasons best known to her,” revealed the source. 

About Chennai Story

The film, Chennai Story was an adaptation of the 2004 novel called The Arrangements of Love by Timeri N Murari. The film follows the life of a Tamil bisexual detective, Anu who tries to help out a Welsh-Tamil man in finding his father.

The film was initially supposed to have Samantha in the lead role as announced by the director himself a few years back. However, it was not long ago that Shruti replaced the Kushi actress, with her parting ways from the project too now.

This project would have also marked Haasan's second English movie after the 2023 film The Eye alongside Mark Rowley. Though a replacement for Haasan has not been announced yet, it would be interesting to see who the makers will decide to cast now as two of the most successful leading ladies in Tamil cinema have decided to part ways from the project.

