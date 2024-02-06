Kamal Haasan teams up with daughter Shruti Haasan for a project under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj

In a pleasant surprise, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next project has been confirmed with Shruti Haasan, with Kamal Haasan essaying the producer’s role. Read on for more details.

By Pavaman Suraj
Published on Feb 06, 2024  |  10:36 PM IST |  574
Shruti Haasan Instagram
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film to be with Shruti Haasan ( Shruti Haasan Instagram )

Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) announced their first-ever collaboration with Shruti Haasan, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a surprising yet pleasant announcement, an interesting poster featuring Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj was unveiled.

The caption under the post read “Inimei Delulu is the new Solulu” with hashtags of IdhuveyRelationship, IdhuveySituationship, and IdhuveyDelusionship under the post. This is Lokesh’s second collaboration with RKFI after the mammoth success of Vikram with Kamal Haasan. From the concurrent use of the word ‘Relationship’, it is safe to assume that the film will revolve around a relationship of sorts.

Check out the post below


What makes this project so much more exciting than it already is is that this is the first time Kamal Haasan will be producing a film for his daughter Shruti Haasan. The father-daughter duo have worked together in a professional capacity before, with Shruti Haasan also singing multiple songs for her father’s films. 

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

After an amazing 2023 with superhits like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Salaar, and also a cameo in Nani’s Hi Nanna, Shruti Haasan is showing no signs of stopping in 2024 as well. The actress will feature in a film titled Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh. The first glimpse into the world of Dacoit promises action, drama, and all things exciting. Furthermore, Shruti Haasan is reported to play the lead role in a film titled ‘Chennai Story’. 

Related Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan spills the beans about her films Dacoit and Chennai Story
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan spills the beans about her films Dacoit and Chennai Story
Thalapathy Vijay officially announces foray Tamil Nadu politics; Fans REACT
entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay officially announces foray Tamil Nadu politics; Fans REACT

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming projects

After the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, expectations have been sky-high regarding director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film. The director has already revealed his plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex, and so on. But looking at this recent announcement, is there a change in the next lineup of his films? And the most important question is, will this film be a part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), or will it be a standalone film? 

Lokesh also has a film with Rajinikanth lined up, which is rumored to go on floors sometime this year. All in all, it wouldn’t be too far from the truth to say that Lokesh is currently the most happening director in South India.

ALSO READ: Did Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actress Akshara Haasan buy a luxury apartment for Rs 15.75 Crore in Mumbai?

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pavaman Suraj

A wannabe programmer, with a full-time passion for cinema, Pavaman writes for breakfast, reads for lunch and watches a

...

Credits: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles