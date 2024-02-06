Kamal Haasan teams up with daughter Shruti Haasan for a project under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) announced their first-ever collaboration with Shruti Haasan, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a surprising yet pleasant announcement, an interesting poster featuring Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj was unveiled.

The caption under the post read “Inimei Delulu is the new Solulu” with hashtags of IdhuveyRelationship, IdhuveySituationship, and IdhuveyDelusionship under the post. This is Lokesh’s second collaboration with RKFI after the mammoth success of Vikram with Kamal Haasan. From the concurrent use of the word ‘Relationship’, it is safe to assume that the film will revolve around a relationship of sorts.

What makes this project so much more exciting than it already is is that this is the first time Kamal Haasan will be producing a film for his daughter Shruti Haasan. The father-daughter duo have worked together in a professional capacity before, with Shruti Haasan also singing multiple songs for her father’s films.

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

After an amazing 2023 with superhits like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Salaar, and also a cameo in Nani’s Hi Nanna, Shruti Haasan is showing no signs of stopping in 2024 as well. The actress will feature in a film titled Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh. The first glimpse into the world of Dacoit promises action, drama, and all things exciting. Furthermore, Shruti Haasan is reported to play the lead role in a film titled ‘Chennai Story’.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming projects

After the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, expectations have been sky-high regarding director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film. The director has already revealed his plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex, and so on. But looking at this recent announcement, is there a change in the next lineup of his films? And the most important question is, will this film be a part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), or will it be a standalone film?

Lokesh also has a film with Rajinikanth lined up, which is rumored to go on floors sometime this year. All in all, it wouldn’t be too far from the truth to say that Lokesh is currently the most happening director in South India.

