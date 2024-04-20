Viduthalai actor Soori’s name missing from electoral rolls; says ‘It feels bad…’

The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicked off on April 19th, with polling being held in 102 constituencies across 21 states including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and many more.

In the state of Tamil Nadu, several prominent celebrities, including Chiyaan Vikram, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush and others were spotted visiting their respective polling booths to exercise their voting rights. But for Viduthalai actor Soori, the experience was quite the opposite, as he was told that his name was not there in the electoral rolls, and could not vote due to this.

Actor Soori shares news via social media

Taking to his social media, the Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai actor immediately shared the news from the polling center. He mentioned that he felt quite bad and hurt that he could not exercise his voting rights. A loose translation of what he said would be:

"I came here to exercise my democratic right, as I have been doing for all the elections so far. But this time, I'm told that my name is missing from the rolls. However, my wife's name is there in the rolls. I came here to exercise my democratic right, and when I am not able to do so, I feel quite bad, quite hurt. I do not know who's fault or how it happened, but rather than asking others to vote after voting myself, I'll ask people to vote as someone who could not cast his vote due to circumstances - please cast your vote. I believe I will be able to cast my vote in the next election."

Advertisement

Check out the video below:

Soori on the workfront

Soori rose to prominence in comedic roles, and was known for his impeccable comedic timing as well. However, over the recent years, the actor has made a name for himself appearing in more serious roles, and was even seen as the protagonist quite recently in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai.

The actor will next be seen in Viduthalai Part 2, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj and many more in crucial roles as well. The film has already premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival, and has garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

In fact, Viduthalai was not the only film of Soori’s to feature at the international film festival, as his upcoming film with director Ram, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai also premiered at the festival. The film also features Nivin Pauly and Anjali in the lead roles, and is expected to release later this year.

Furthermore, Soori will also be seen as the lead alongside Kumbalangi Nights actress Anna Ben in PS Vinothraj’s upcoming film Kottukaali. The film premiered at the Berlinale earlier this year, and is expected to have its commercial release in the latter half of 2024.

