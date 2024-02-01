Nivin Pauly’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai premieres at Rotterdam Film Festival; garners praise from audience

Nivin Pauly is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has been a part of the film industry for well over a decade now, and has featured in some of the most prominent films of the last decade including, Premam, Bangalore Days, Moothon, and many more.

The actor has also made his presence felt in the Tamil film industry with films like Neram, and Richie. It was announced a while ago that Nivin is all set to make his comeback to the Tamil film industry with director Ram’s upcoming romantic drama film titled Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. In the latest update, the film has made its premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, and has garnered highly positive reviews.

IFFR staff calls Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai a true gem

Anna Wabeke, who is the Head of Communications at the International Film Festival gave out Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai (Seven Seas, Seven Hills) as her recommendation in the festival. She called the film a true gem of Tamil cinema, and deserves a big screen watch. She further mentioned that the film is moving, funny and exciting.

More about Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai marks the fifth directorial venture of Ram, known for films like Peranbu, Taramani and many more. The film features Anjaly and Soori in prominent roles as well, alongside Nivin Pauly.

It is understood that the film tells the tale of an encounter between a 32 year old man and an 8000 year old immortal, on a train. The film tells the tale of love, compassion, and survival across millenia. There is also the character of a rat, which plays a crucial role in the film.

The film’s teaser was released quite recently, and was praised by audiences all around. Needless to say, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai would be one of the most exciting theater watches this year. The film has been bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions, and Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. NK Ekambaram cranks the camera for the film, which has been edited by VS Mathi.

