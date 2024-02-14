Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share cosy Valentine’s Day PIC with their twin sons

Undoubtedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the epitome of couple goals. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, often turn to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their lives, sharing pictures and videos of each other, as well as their sons Uyir and Ulag.

The occasion of Valentine’s Day was no different. The couple decided to spend the lovely day together, with their family, embracing their love for each other. Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share a series of awe-inspiring photos of the adorable family. He even wrote a sweet message for Nayanthara in the caption, which read:

“10 years of 9; Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone of you who believes in LOVE; A decade with my Thangam! From u being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir and Ulagam being You & Me! Blessed to have come a long way with sooo much of moments to cherish in our old age & for the next births to come; love you sooo much uyir”

Check out the post below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met for the first time while working on the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. It is understood that the duo started dating while working on the film, and had a relationship that lasted for close to 7 years.

Advertisement

They finally tied the knot on June 9th, 2022, in the presence of close friends and family. In October 2022, the couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy. Nayanthara, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares images of her picture perfect family.

On the workfront

Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film marked her 75th venture in the film industry. Annapoorani also featured an ensemble cast including Jai, Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar and many more in prominent roles.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film Test, alongside R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. The film marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, and has been bankrolled by YNot Studios.

As for Vignesh Shivan, he is currently working on his 5th directorial venture, titled Love Insurance Corporation, which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Apart from that, the film also features Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Gouri S Kishan and more in prominent roles as well.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara to be replaced in Vignesh Shivan directorial Love Insurance Corporation? Here’s what we know