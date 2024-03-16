Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star wraps production; actor announces with heartwarming VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Mrunal Thakur, titled Family Star, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, which is helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, is slated to hit the silver screens on April 5th, this year.

With less than a month remaining for the film’s release, the hype surrounding it is higher than ever. Quite recently, the makers of the film also shared the film’s teaser, as well as the second single from the film, which added fuel to the already existing hype. Now, in the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda has turned to social media to share an adorable video to announce the film has completed its production. The video showed three panels which had Parasuram Petla, Mrunal Thakur and the Kushi actor standing in the center, and were being hugged (wrapped) by the other two.

Check out the video below:

The actor also mentioned that the film will hit the silver screens on April 5th. Further, with the film’s production being wrapped now, it is speculated that the film’s trailer will be released by the end of March, by the makers as well.

What we know about Family Star so far

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla, after the 2018 blockbuster film Geetha Govindam, which also featured. The film is touted to be an action entertainer, which also features Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and many more in crucial roles apart from the two lead actors.

The film’s teaser, which was released quite recently, shows Vijay Deverakonda as a loving family man, with anger issues, which he has learnt to control. However, events that happen in the film trigger his anger, forcing his heroic dark side to come out. The film also explores a romantic angle between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

Advertisement

Family Star has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Gopi Sunder composes the music for the film. Reputed cinematographer KU Mohanan cranks the camera, while Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in as the editor for the film.

ALSO READ: Family Star 2nd Single Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa OUT; Makers drop wedding celebration track from Vijay and Mrunal starrer