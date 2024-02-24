Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna make stylish arrival at Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy’s wedding reception; VIDEOS

Quite recently, producer Dil Raju’s nephew, and actor Ashish Reddy tied the knot with Advitha Reddy, the daughter of a popular businessman in Hyderabad. The wedding took place in Jaipur on February 14th, following which the newlyweds held a reception for friends and family in Hyderabad.

The wedding reception, which was held on February 23rd was attended by the who’s who of the Telugu film industry, including Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Pothineni, Nagarjuna, and more in prominent roles. Vijay Deverakonda, who arrived quite late to the ceremony was seen donning an ethnic all-black outfit, including a black kurta and pyjama. The actor also got on stage to click pictures with the lovely couple, where he was also seen interacting with the star-struck Advitha.

Rashmika Mandanna’s graceful arrival at Ashish-Advitha’s reception

Moments before Vijay Deverakonda’s arrival, his rumored girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna was seen making a glamorous entry to Ashish and Advitha’s wedding reception. The actress was seen draped in a graceful off-white saree. She also had her hair tied in a bun, exemplifying her overall look.

The Pushpa actress also congratulated the newlyweds, and wished them the best for their life together. Further, she also clicked a picture with Ashish and Advitha Reddy as well.

Check out the videos below:

On the workfront

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, Family Star. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5th, and is touted to be an action comedy film. Apart from that, the actor is also set to don the role of a cop for the first time, in an upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled VD12.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she is currently filming for the highly awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and many more in crucial roles. The film is set to begin exactly where its predecessor ended, and is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, 2024. Apart from that, Rashmika also has 3 other films lined up, Dheekshith Shetty starrer The Girlfriend, Dev Mohan starrer Rainbow, and the actress is also set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.

