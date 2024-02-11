PICS: Vijay Deverakonda sports knit shirt with cargo pants is perfect mix of comfort and cool

Vijay Deverakonda is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for quite some time now, and is one of the most popular and busiest actors at present, known to have quite a busy schedule.

But apart from his acting, the Kushi actor is also known to have a sublime fashion sense, and does not shy away from exhibiting it whenever he gets the chance. In the latest update, the actor was spotted at a recent event in Hyderabad, where he looked uber cool as always. Vijay Deverakonda was seen sporting a green kit shirt, paired with a white Sando. He also donned a pair of beige cargo pants, and had on a silver chain that topped off his look.

Check out his look below:

Vijay Deverakonda on the workfront

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy film Kushi. The film also featured Sharad Kelkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan and more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around how a young man from an agnostic family falls in love with a girl from a devoutly religious family. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews at the time of release, especially for the chemistry between the two lead actors, and for the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The Arjun Reddy actor will next be seen in Parasuram’s upcoming film, titled Family Star. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead, and has Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles as well. Recently, the first single from the song was released by the makers, which quickly went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Family Star has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, while the music for the film will be composed by Gopi Sundar. Furthermore, KU Mohanan cranks the camera for the film, which will be edited by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Apart from that, Vijay Deverakonda is also slated to appear in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The film is said to have Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi, Keshav Deepak and many more in prominent roles. It is understood that Anirudh Ravichander and Girish Gangadharan will take care of the film’s music and cinematography departments respectively, however, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

ALSO READ: Family Star First Single Nandanandanaa OUT; Makers drop a melodious track from Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer