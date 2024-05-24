Viral Video: Naga Chaitanya witnesses fans going berserk over his pelli scene with ex-wife Samantha during Manam re-release in theatres

Naga Chaitanya attended the re-release show of his 2014 blockbuster Manam with fans and others. Meanwhile, many fans have shared their reactions from the theaters. Have a look!

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on May 24, 2024  |  10:25 AM IST |  3.6K
Watch: Fans go berserk over Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s pelli scene during Manam re-release
Watch: Fans go berserk over Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s pelli scene during Manam re-release (PC: Aditya Music YouTube)

Several videos are getting viral online from the theaters in which Naga Chaitanya can be seen enjoying Manam with fans. However, one video shows that during the famous pelli scene between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the theater erupted with a huge noise and fans went berserk over the sequence, especially after seeing them both.

In the video, Naga can be seen asking fans to calm themselves down as well. Many videos have now been circulating online from the theaters.

Check out reactions of fans







Credits: Twitter
