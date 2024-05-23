Is Sreeleela NOT doing a dance number in Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time?

Sreeleela is surely becoming one of the most sought-after names in South Indian cinema, especially after playing key roles opposite Telugu stars like Mahesh Babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna. There were some rumors of the actress doing a dance number in Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT but things seem to look different now.

Apparently, Sreeleela was approached by the makers of The Greatest Of All Time to make an appearance in the movie for a special dance number. However, according to a report from IANS, the actress has declined the offer as she doesn’t want her debut in Tamil cinema with a dance number.

Sreeleela opts out from Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time?

Sreeleela has been making heads turn in South Indian cinema, especially with her killer dance moves in recent Telugu movies. The actress sets the floor on fire with her songs co-starring actors known for their dancing abilities.

Previously Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu’s appearance together on the song Kurichi Madathapetti in the movie Guntur Kaaram was a viral hit on the internet. The appearance of both Mahesh and his fiery combination with Sreeleela truly made the whole song a treat to watch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to the actress’ work front, Sreeleela was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram playing the female lead after actress Pooja Hegde exited the project. The movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas was released on January 12, 2024 but failed to impress the audience even though Mahesh’s performance was praised.

The actress will next be seen in the Pawan Kalyan starrer movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The film is said to be the Telugu adaptation of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri and features an ensemble cast of actors like Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gauthami, and many more.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The movie is said to be a sci-fi flick with the Leo actor playing the double role of an old guy and a youngster.

The film also features an ensemble cast of Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Sneha, Laila, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Sreeleela in talks to star as heroine in Good Bad Ugly, Vidaa Muyarchi; big update likely to be out on Ajith’s birthday