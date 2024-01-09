VOTE: Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 or Jr NTR’s Devara; Which one will be the biggest blockbuster?

Telugu cinema in 2024 is brewing up to be a massive start for the year, with major releases all lined up for the year, we are awaiting one of the most ambitious years in not just Telugu cinema but Indian cinema as a whole.

Taking into notice how Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Jr NTR’s Devara, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 are all releasing in 2024, the array of one after other amazing flicks is surely a delight for any cinema lover.

As we delve into the details of each film, the readers get to decide which film is set to become the biggest blockbuster this year by casting their votes at the end.

Which Telugu film will be the biggest blockbuster?

This year is set to see one of the most experimental movies in Prabhas’ career called Kalki 2898 AD. The film is an epic mythological-science fiction dystopian film written and directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin.

The film is said to be based on the Hindu mythological figure Kalki who comes to rid of the world when chaos is at an all-time high. It is set in the future, and the film mounts on a huge budget, easily being one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun is coming back to the big screens this year after his massive movie Pushpa: The Rise back in 2021. The film which was a blockbuster was the first part of a two-part film series with Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar is set to release in theaters this year on 15th August. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and many more in key roles.

Ram Charan is also coming back to the big screens this year after his humongous success with the film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The next film Game Changer has been in the making for a while now and is being helmed by S Shankar touted to be a political action thriller. The film features Kiara Advani in her second collaboration with Ram Charan, with actors like SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and many more joining them.

Finally, the RRR star Jr NTR is also getting ready for his next film this year with a Koratala Siva-directed film Devara. The film is said to be a massive movie set in the backdrops of smuggling inside the sea with major action set-pieces taking place. The film serves as the debut Telugu movie for Jahnvi Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist in the film. The film is slated to release in theaters on 5th April 2024.

