PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar ‘kicks off’ his break from VidaaMuyarchi shoot; joins his son for football

Ajith Kumar is undeniably one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Tamil film industry at present. Quite recently, the first schedule of the actor’s upcoming film, VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, was wrapped up in Azerbaijan.

The crew has returned to India for a few days before the second schedule of the film commences. Ajith Kumar is known to be a family man and loves spending time with his wife and children whenever he gets the chance. And that seems to be precisely how the Mankatha actor aims to use this break between the shoot schedules as well. As per the latest update, the actor was spotted at the football club of his son Aadvik, where he was seen shooting a few penalties as well, while his son cheered him on. Needless to say, the pictures which surfaced on social media quickly went viral.

Check out the photos below:

More about VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2024. The film has been helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, and marks his first collaboration with Ajith Kumar. The film is touted to fall in the action genre, something that both the director, as well as the Vivegam actor excel in.

The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and many others apart from the Thunivu actor. Additionally, there have been rumors that Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for a prominent role in VidaaMuyarchi as well. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

VidaaMuyarchi has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions while Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Nirav Shah cranks the film’s camera while NB Srikanth is set to take care of the film’s editing.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar on the workfront

After VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is all set to join hands with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, in a film tentatively titled AK63. The filmmaker is an avid fan of the Yennai Arindhaal actor, and has often given odes to the actor in the films he makes. Despite the fact that further information regarding the film has been kept under wraps, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad had been roped in as the film’s music composer.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar starrer VidaaMuyarchi's first look to be released in February second week?