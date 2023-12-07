Nani's wife Anjana Yelavarthy REACTS to his performance in Hi Nanna; calls him a 'true dad icon'

Nani's latest film, Hi Nanna, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, has hit theaters and is already receiving positive feedback from fans and critics. The premiere event in Hyderabad drew notable guests, including Nani's wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, and son, Arjun Ghanta, who came to support the actor and celebrate the release.

Amid the release of Hi Nanna, Anjana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a heartwarming post, featuring a picture of Nani receiving a hug from their son, Junnu. She captioned the photo, "This is what #HiNanna felt like. A cozy hug for the soul. A movie that brought back my dad for a couple of hours. @nameisnani you are a true Dad Icon."

Check Anjana Yelavarthy’s post amid the release of Nani starrer Hi Nanna

Nani and his son Arjun’s video from the Hi Nanna screening is a must-watch

A video from the Hi Nanna screening has also gone viral on social media. The heartwarming clip shows Nani's son, Arjun, running towards his father with a big smile and giving him a warm hug as they head into the theater. This adorable interaction has made a special place in the hearts of netizens, showcasing a special father-son moment.

Check out the adorable video of Nani and his son Arjun below

Audience review of Nani starrer Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is a family drama that has earned rave reviews for its heartwarming story and engaging performances. Audience reviews have highly praised the film, noting its emotional impact and strong performances. Nani has delivered a standout performance in the film, and his chemistry with Mrunal Thakur is being praised by fans.

The film also benefits from the presence of newcomer Shouryuv, whose direction is praised for its emotional and visual impact. Kiara Khanna, the young actress who plays a pivotal role in the film, adds a touch of sweetness to the story. The audience enjoyed her heartwarming performance and how it complemented the overall tone of the movie.

Hi Nanna promises to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride, filled with unexpected twists and turns. It's a film that will resonate with families and leave a lasting impression.

Overall, Hi Nanna seems to be a must-watch film for those seeking a heartwarming family drama with strong performances. With its engaging story and emotional impact, it's sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

