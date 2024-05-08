Shehzada Dhami has been in the news lately after his termination from Rajan Shahi's produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was a part of the show for a few months before he was asked to leave. After the controversy, Shehzada was recently clicked by the paparazzi in the city as he stepped out.

Shehzada Dhami spotted at Iskcon temple:

Today, Shehzada Dhami stepped out in the city to visit a temple. The actor visited Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. After taking blessings, Shehzada was spotted by the paparazzi outside the temple. As the paparazzi clicked Shehzada, the actor said, "It's too hot. My legs are burning."

Watch Shehzada Dhami's video here-

Here, Shehzada looked dapper in a white shirt and denim jeans. He is seen holding the pooja thali in his hand as he interacts with the paparazzi and fans.

About Shehzada Dhami's termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

For the uninformed, Shehzada Dhami was roped in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the show took a generation leap. While he was the male lead, Samridhi Shukla was cast as the female lead of the show. Meanwhile, Pratiksha Honmukhe essayed the parallel lead.

After Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's exit, these three actors were the lead faces of the show. However, on March 18, 2024, a shocking decision of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination was declared by Rajan Shahi's production house. Shehzada played the role of Armaan Poddar whereas Pratiksha played Ruhi.

The official statement mentioned that the decision was taken because of Shehzada's unprofessional behavior along with rumored girlfriend Pratiksha's inability to meet the character's requirements. However, Shehzada and Pratiksha haven't commented on this yet.

Replacing Shehzada and Pratiksha, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani were roped in to play the role of Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

