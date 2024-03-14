Rashmika Mandanna poses with teddy, flaunts her no-makeup glow in this cute PIC from Australia

Rashmika Mandanna is a name that needs no introduction. Her commendable performances have always been a delightful joy for fans and her loved ones. Earlier, the national crush was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she was on the way to catch a flight to an undisclosed location.

Now, Rashmika has shared a photo that links to her latest visit and it is none other than Australia.

Rashmika jetted off to Australia

On March 14, afternoon the Dear Comrade star took to her social platform Instagram and shared a picture of her while captioning it “Australiaaaaaaaa”. In the photo, Rashmika was seen without any make-up along with a cute teddy through which she covered her face elegantly. For the photo, Rashmika opted for a cool black t-shirt along with a black cap on which Western Australia was written. The cute teddy grabbed everyone’s attention as well.

After the diva’s picture surfaced online her dedicated fans took to the comments section and showered love on the actor. A user wrote, “Australia just got even more beautiful with you in the picture! #TravelGoals”, while another one wrote, “Toy is beautiful , But you are very Beautiful This pink heart for you”. As per Rashmika’s hints, she is currently in Perth; however, we still don’t know the reason for her Australia trip.

Advertisement

Rashmika spotted at Hyderabad airport

The actress was seen walking towards the airport lounge along with her team. For the airport look, Mandanna chose an all-black look with a black mask on her face and spectacles to maintain her charm. Later, while moving towards the boarding area Rashmika turned and smiled gently at her team who came to drop the actress off for her next trip. As per speculation, she has visited Australia for a cultural event that will commence this week.

Rashmika’s upcoming films

Rashmika is currently riding high on the success of her 2023 blockbuster titled Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Rashmika, the film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others in pivotal roles. Rashmika is all geared up to reprise her role in Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Pan-India sensation Allu Arjun and renowned Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. Sukumar wrote and directed the movie, which is set to premiere in theaters on August 15. The actress is also on board for the film Kubera, which stars Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film has been directed by Sekhar Kammula.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it simple and classy in black pants, top look; gets clicked at Hyderabad airport