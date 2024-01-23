WATCH: Rajinikanth and Sachin Tendulkar click selfie at Ayodhya during Ram Mandir inauguration

January 22nd, 2024, has found itself a place in Indian history as one of the most important dates. The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya took place in the presence of filmstars, sportspersons, politicians and other prominent faces from across the country.

Several celebrities took to their social media to share exciting moments from the inaugural ceremony. However, one particular video caught the eyes of fans all over, and has gone viral on social media. The video showed two legends, one from the world of cinema, and the other from the world of cricket posing together for a selfie. Yes, we’re talking about Rajinikanth and Sachin Tendulkar. The cricketer took to his social media to share a small clipping where flower petals were dropped from the sky using a helicopter, and he soon flipped the camera to show himself next to Rajinikanth.

Check out the video below:

Rajinikanth poses with Anupam Kher

Rajinikanth and Anupam Kher are two of the finest actors in the country at present, and have continually entertained the audiences for decades now. The actors, who are good friends in real life as well. On the occasion of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the two stalwarts met each other, and even shared a picture with each other. Anupam Kher even acknowledged Rajinikanth as the one and only superstar.

Check out the post below:

Prominent faces at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The historic event saw the presence of prominent faces from all corners of the country. From South India, several prominent faces including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty and many more were seen making their presence felt.

Further, other prominent names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani and many more were also spotted at the event.

Rajinikanth on the workfront

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a cameo role in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead role and is set to release on February 9th.

Additionally, the actor is also set to be seen in Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, titled Vettaiyan. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and many more. Further, he is also set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film tentatively titled Thalaivar171.

