WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna exits Allu Arjun’s residence after attending his birthday party

Icon Star Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday yesterday, on 8th April, in the presence of his close friends and family. The actor threw a gala birthday bash with an Allu Arjun-themed party consisting of a custom cake, silhouettes of the actor, and much more.

Although it is unsure whether Rashmika Mandanna attended the birthday party, the Pushpa actress was spotted leaving Allu Arjun’s residence late at night. Rashmika also wished the actor on social media with an exclusive behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Pushpa: The Rule. In her Instagram story, she wrote “Happiest Birthday Pushpa Raj”.

Rashmika Mandanna spotted leaving Allu Arjun’s residence

Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday with the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun had a lot to celebrate on his 42nd birthday, as the teaser to the highly-awaited Pushpa: The Rule was unveiled on this special occasion. To nobody’s surprise, the teaser received an outstanding response and has already garnered 38M+ views in less than 24 hours.

Pushpa 2 Teaser

The teaser only showcased the Mass Jaathara episode, featuring Allu Arjun in the avatar of Gangamma Thalli, a revered goddess in the Tirupati region. From the looks of it, the makers have taken things a notch higher for the second installment, with grander set designs.

Alia Bhatt, Jr.NTR, Nani and more wish Allu Arjun on birthday

Allu Arjun was bombarded with wishes on his birthday as celebrities from across the country poured in their love for the actor. Devara actor Jr. NTR took to Twitter to wish the actor. In his post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Bava. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success.”

Alia Bhatt wished the actor a happy birthday, also congratulating him on the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Allu Arjun. What an outstanding teaser!!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Upasana Konidela, and many others also extended their wishes to the actor.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has quite a few other interesting projects too. The actor will next be seen in a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This marks the 4th collaboration between the two after Julayi, Son of Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun has also reportedly signed a film with Jawan director Atlee but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. The actor is also in discussions with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a project.

