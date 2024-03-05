WATCH: When Nayanthara got emotional and tightly hugged Vignesh Shivan after listening to 'Maruvaarthai' on flute

Undeniably, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the epitome of couple goals. The lovely couple, who tied the knot in 2022, often turn to social media to showcase their love for each other, and give fans a brief glimpse into their perfect family, which includes the duo, and their twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

On March 4th, 2024, Vignesh Shivan turned to social media to share a throwback video of his anniversary gift to Nayanthara, as well as the actress’ reaction to it. The filmmaker shared a collaborative post with renowned flutist Navin, where the latter can be seen playing the song Maruvaarthai from Dhanush’s 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The rendition of the love track by Navin left the actress mesmerized, who couldn’t help show her affection to Vignesh Shivan for the gift.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and are said to have started dating shortly after. After a relationship spanning 7 years, the duo finally tied the knot on June 9th, 2022, in the presence of their close friends and family. Later that year, in October, the lovely couple also welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy.

On the professional front

Nayanthara was last seen in the comedy drama flick, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film features an ensemble cast including Jai, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, Redin Kingsley and many more in crucial roles.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama film Test, helmed by S Sashikanth. The film also features R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine in crucial roles, and is touted to be in the post-production stage. Further, Nayanthara is also set to reunite with Yogi Babu for a comedy flick helmed by debutant Dude Vicky, titled Mannangatti Since 1960.

As for Vignesh Shivan, he is currently working on his upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation, which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film also features SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and more in crucial roles, and has Anirudh Ravichander as the film’s music composer.

