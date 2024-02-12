When Mohanlal reached out to the stranded Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aadujeevitham team during the pandemic

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham is one of the most anticipated films to come out in 2024. The film, helmed by Blessy, has been in the making for more than half a decade now, and is finally slated for release on April 10th, 2024.

In the five year making period, the cast and crew have been through highs and lows, and have even shot sequences amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the makers of the film released a video on their official YouTube, which documented the film crew’s days while they were stuck in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan amidst the pandemic. They also revealed in the video that Mohanlal had reached out to the film’s team, extending confidence.

Mohanlal extended support to Aadujeevitham team

The makers of Aadujeevitham shared a documentation of their days in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan via YouTube. The video also had a recording of the voice note that Mohanlal sent the team, where the veteran actor was offering his support to the team. A loose translation of what he said would be:

“I wanted to call you yesterday, but I got busy with other work. I’m talking not just to Blessy, but to everyone with him right now. We know that there are people to help you, and take care of all your needs and facilities required there. Even we are trying our best here. Blessy, do take care of all their needs. We’ll do whatever we can from here. Convey my regards to Prithvi as well. May God bless you, Prayers.”

Check out the full video shared by the makers below:

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is based on a book by the same name, authored by Benyamin. The book, in turn, is based on a real life incident that took place in 1993, in Saudi Arabia. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Aadujeevitham is Blessy’s dream project. The filmmaker conceived the idea for the film as soon as he read the book. However, the film fell into a developmental hell and could not go on floors until 2018.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis and many others in prominent roles. The film follows the tale of a migrant laborer who goes to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs, but is forced into slavery as a goat-herder. How he escapes and gets back home forms the crux of the story.

The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, while Resul Pookutty has been roped in as the film’s sound designer. Sunil KS cranked the film’s camera, and veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad will take care of the film’s editing.

