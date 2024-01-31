Who is viral 'Kumari Aunty' from Hyderabad? Celebs extend support as police order to shut her food stall

Who is Kumari Aunty?

Kumari Aunty, also known as Dasari Sai Kumari, has become a prominent figure in Hyderabad's street food scene, operating a food truck that attracts a substantial crowd with its affordable and delicious offerings. Her popularity skyrocketed, thanks to a YouTube video by an influencer that captured the essence of her street food venture.

However, the viral video has now got her in trouble. Recently, the Hyderabad Traffic Police halted Kumari Aunty's food truck operations, causing distress for both her and disappointed customers. Despite past interruptions, she is puzzled by the present situation, where her business is being singled out for traffic obstruction. Frustrated Kumari Aunty faces the challenge of relocating her business, unsure if it will thrive in a new location.

The police suggest legal action, but as a middle-class woman with limited resources, Kumari Aunty finds this option impractical. Local residents suspect influential figures and envy may be behind the police action, as social media identifies the location near prominent hotels.

In a surprising turn of events, Tollywood actors have come in support of Kumari Aunty. Sundeep Kishen, expressing dismay, sees her as an inspiration for women entrepreneurs and pledges support to help her. Initially, Journalist AVAD highlighted the media frenzy around a viral troll video that contributed to her current situation. He took to X and wrote, “Someone made a small troll video of #kumariaunty it went viral, media went crazy and now she is on the road as cops have asked her to remove her shop.”

Sharing this Tweet, Tollywood hero Sandeep Kishan took to his X and wrote, “ Not Fair at all..Just when she was turning out be a inspiration to many Women to start their own business to support their family…was one of the Strongest Female empowerment examples I have seen in the recent past .. My Team and I are getting in touch with her to do what Best we can to Help Her.”

Also another actor Rahul Ravindran took to X and wrote, “Damn! Is there anything we can do to save her shop? I hope social media swings into action”

This unexpected backing from Tollywood actors surprised many about the popularity of Kumari Aunty in Tollywood.

