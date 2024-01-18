Eagle vs Ooru Peru Bhairavakona box office clash: Sundeep Kishan comments on face-off with Ravi Teja

Following the Sankranti clash, Tollywood braces itself for another formidable showdown on February 9th. The clash features Sundeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona going head-to-head with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Eagle, and the stakes are raised with Superstar Rajinikanth's Lal Salam also hitting theaters on the same date.

Despite initial plans for solo releases, both Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona have rescheduled their premieres to coincide on February 9th. Sundeep Kishan, the lead in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, clarified that, while he holds utmost respect for Ravi Teja, the scheduling constraints left him with no alternative release date.

At an event recently, Sundeep said, "Honestly, I wanted my film to be released on Sankranthi too. But there were many releases and our film has horror, magic, and fantasy… so we thought it wouldn’t be the right time and wanted to move forward."

He further continued saying, "We even called and confirmed with the Till Square team that they are not coming with the film on the same date, and then only we announced the release date (February 9). About Ravi Teja Garu’s film… I am a huge fan of his, but no one mentioned that (promise) to us. For us, this date is very important as a lot of things are at stake. If they contact, then we will have a discussion about the date.”

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, a fantasy horror thriller specially made for children and family audiences, has witnessed numerous shifts in its release dates. Initially slated for a Sankranti release, the co-producer Anil Sunkara advised against clashing with major releases during the festive season. Consequently, Sundeep Kishan, sharing insights, mentioned that the team had to adapt to this guidance, leading to the rescheduled release on February 9th.

Sundeep Kishan conveyed his utmost respect for Ravi Teja and his much-anticipated release, Eagle, originally slated for Sankranti but rescheduled to February 9 for a solo debut. Expressing surprise, Sundeep revealed that neither he nor his team received any communication about the shift in the release date of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Faced with no alternative, Sundeep emphasized the team's decision to stick to the February 9th release, recognizing that further changes would pose significant challenges for the entire production. Vi Anand is the director of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Vennala Kishore and Kavya Thapar are the other important artists associated with this movie.

Eagle poised to be a big comeback for Ravi Teja

As the industry awaits a response from the Eagle team or Ravi Teja regarding Sundeep's claims and statements, it adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding scenario. Eagle, an action thriller directed by Karthik Gattamneni, features a stellar cast including Anupama Parameshwaran, Navdeep, Vinay Rai, and Kavya Thapar. Notably, Kavya Thapar, who also plays the female lead in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, was present with Sundeep when he addressed the clash, adding an interesting dynamic.

The trailer of Eagle has resonated strongly with audiences, becoming a significant hit. Expectations are high as viewers anticipate Ravi Teja to showcase his vintage form in this upcoming movie.

