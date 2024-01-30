Case filed against Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, and members of Daggubati family; Report

Popular actors Venkatesh and Rana, along with other members of the Daggubati family such as renowned producer Suresh Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati have landed in trouble over the demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Jubilee Hills, owned by them.

According to a report in IndiaGlitz, the complaint arises from a certain Nandakumar, who has alleged that the Daggubati family has directed for the demolition of the hotel despite clear orders from the court not to do so. In his complaint, Nandakumar also states that the family employed the use of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, along with the local police to aid in the destruction of the hotel.

Further highlighting his grief, Nandakumar said that up to 60 private bouncers were employed in destroying the property which included valuable items and furniture, leading to losses of up to 20 crores, according to petitioner Nandakumar as mentioned by Telugu media.

Venkatesh, Rana, and other members of the Daggubati family land in legal trouble

Upon hearing Nandakumar’s plea, the court has ordered a case to be filed against the Daggubati family under sections 380, 452, 448, 506, and 102b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation regarding the matter is currently underway.

The case has garnered attention due to the presence of prominent figures such as Venkatesh and Rana. None of the members from the Daggubati family are yet to make a statement regarding the incidents that have unfolded.

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati on the work front

Venkatesh was last seen in the action thriller film Saindhav, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, and others. The film was directed by Sailesh Kolanu and received mostly underwhelming responses from the audience. News about the actor’s upcoming films is awaited.

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati’s last theatrically released film was Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi. However, the actor made his mark on OTT with the hit series Rana Naidu, which coincidentally also featured his uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati.

Rana will next be seen in a film titled ‘Rakshasa Raja’, directed by Teja. The actor was also seen attending an event in Hyderabad yesterday, along with actor Vishwak Sen.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi helps sister Pooja Kannan get ready on engagement day and it is cutest video you'll see on internet today