As Varun Tej reaches the pinnacle of joy on his 34th birthday, the celebratory atmosphere is heightened by multiple reasons. With the impending release of Operation Valentine and the trending promo of his pan-Indian project Matka online, the actor is basking in the anticipation of these significant milestones. Adding to the joy, this marks Varun's first birthday post his marriage to Lavanya Tripathi, making it an extra special occasion.

Lavanya Tripathi shared a romantic photo from their holiday and wrote, “Happy birthday love @varunkonidela7 you’re one-of-a-kind and the most incredible person I’ve ever met. Your ability to love and care for others is truly inspiring!”

Notably, the stylish star Allu Arjun, Varun's first cousin, takes the lead in extending birthday wishes, kicking off the festivities with familial warmth and love.

Sai Dharam Tej joins the chorus of well-wishers for Varun Tej's birthday, marking another heartfelt greeting from within the Mega family, alongside the wishes expressed by Allu Arjun.The Mega family's unity shines bright on special occasions, as evidenced by Sai Dharam Tej's Instagram birthday wish to his cousin, Varun Tej.

In a display of familial warmth, Sai Dharam Tej adds his heartfelt message to the array of birthday greetings, showcasing the strong bonds that tie the Mega family together. Their celebration on social media echoes the close relationship shared by these cousins within the illustrious Mega film dynasty.

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Upasana Konidela, the wife of Ram Charan Teja and Varun Tej's sister-in-law, joins the chorus of well-wishers.

The strong familial bond is evident as Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Upasana recently celebrated a joyous family Sankranti together. Upasana shared a heartwarming Instagram story, posting a picture with Varun and extending her heartfelt birthday wishes, capturing the essence of family love and togetherness in the midst of these special occasions.

Upcoming Projects of Varun Tej

The upcoming film, Operation Valentine, holds great promise as Varun Tej takes the lead under the direction of Shakti Prathap Singh. Set to hit the screens on February 16th, the movie also features Manushi Chillar in a significant role. With a narrative centered around the Indian Air Force and its unsung heroes, the film is poised to be a compelling tribute to the valor and dedication of the brave individuals serving in the skies. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for this cinematic portrayal of courage and patriotism.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's highly anticipated project Matka- is making waves as his first pan-Indian venture. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles alongside Varun, the film is generating excitement. A special birthday promo video, released by the makers, hints at Varun's intriguing evil avatar in this upcoming cinematic venture, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the project. Matka is directed by Karuna Kumar.

