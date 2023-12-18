Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook’s new silver hairdo draws mixed reactions from netizens

Actor Lee Dong Wook has delighted his fans with a brand new look. Yes, you read it right! The actor sported silver platinum hair at his recent fan meeting. The fans who attended the event were surprised to witness his hair transformation.

The actor later shared his never-seen-before avatar on Instagram, further raising the excitement of fans. As the pics started doing rounds on social media, K-drama fans couldn’t stop reacting! Let’s find out what fans have to say about the actor’s new hairdo.

Lee Dong Wook’s silver hairdo goes viral; Check out fan reactions

Goblin star Lee Dong Wook has been experimental about his look, whether it is about dying his hair red for his character of Gumiho (a mythical creature - nine-tailed fox) in the popular show Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020) or keeping shoulder length hair for a while. Till now, fans have only seen the actor in black, red, and blonde hair, his new silver hairdo has received different responses from fans.

While some pointed out that the actor looks more like the fictional character Jack Frost, others said that the 42-year-old actor is slaying this K-pop idol look. Meanwhile, some fans have been able to process this change and shared GIFs to express their perplexed reactions to Lee Dong Wook’s latest look.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

More about Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is one of the most renowned actors in the Korean entertainment industry. He has established himself as a model and host as well. With an experience of over two decades, the actor has gained immense popularity through his diverse performances. His portrayal of the Grim Reaper in the K-drama titled Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017) is one of the most memorable roles of his career.

The actor has shown versatility by playing the antagonist in the 2019 drama titled Hell Is Other People and taking on the role of a corrupt detective in Bad and Crazy (2021). He was last seen in the romantic comedy film Single in Seoul, alongside Im Soo Jung. Lee Dong Wook’s upcoming project, The Killer’s Shopping Mall, will be premiering in January 2024.

