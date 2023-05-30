EXCLUSIVE: Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 star Kim Bum talks love line for Lee Rang, fan support in India

Kim Bum has been a well-known face in the K-drama world thanks to his impressive performances in shows like the classic ‘Boys Over Flowers’ to ‘Law School’ and ‘Ghost Doctor’, and finally his latest stint in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’ where he has revived the role of Lee Rang, the charismatic gumiho from ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ which first aired in 2020. The Studio Dragon-led project brings back the beloved characters of Kim Bum’s Lee Rang alongside Lee Dong Wook’s Lee Yeon, Kim So Yeon’s Ryu Hong Joo, and Ryu Kyung Soo’s Cheon Moo Young.

Kim Bum Interview

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, which we initiated before the premiere of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’, Kim Bum spoke about the storyline which goes back in time to an eventful period in the nine-tailed fox’s life. This time around there’s an inclination towards a romantic arc for his character Lee Rang, giving Kim Bum a newer field to foray into. Check out what he had to say below.

How did it feel to be back in the shoes of Lee Rang after years? What should the audience anticipate from your character this season?

Kim Bum: I am happy to meet the viewers once again through Lee Rang, and as someone who loved and waited for the next series of 'Tale of the Nine Tailed,' I cannot wait for the release and am truly excited.

Lee Rang from that era, shows new characteristics that weren’t seen in the present timeline. In the modern day, which is the time period of the first season, he avoids forming emotional bonds with others, but deep within his heart, he is more caring than anyone else. In ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’, there will be connections with individuals he deeply cared for that will unveil a new side of Lee Rang.

Lee Rang does not have a love line so far. What do you think of having one and what kind of a character do you think would be perfect for a romance trope?

Kim Bum: The special relationship between Lee Rang and Yeo Hee is worth looking forward to. Because they share the commonality of being half-human-half-mystical creatures, they feel more connected to each other. The feeling of love is new to Lee Rang, so he will be a bit stiff and awkward about it, but through this emotional journey, there will be interesting scenes coming along, and you will be able to find different charms of Lee Rang compared to season 1.

You are known to bring all your characters, including the past ones, to immense fame. What do you think sets Lee Rang apart from the rest?

Kim Bum: The difference between Lee Rang and my past characters is that he rejects all of his settings. He tries to reject his family history, relationships with people, and his current situation as much as he can. This makes him end up alone, trying to survive every situation on his own, and this makes him different from my past roles.

Advertisement

You recently replied to an Indian fan’s supportive message and their love for you. They wish to see you here someday. What would you like to say to them about the unconditional support they have been sending for years?

Kim Bum: As fans who actively keep up with my social media would know, I try my best to read and appreciate all the supportive messages not only from India but from around the world. I am aware of their wishes, and their wishes are my wishes too. Fortunately, the borders between countries that have been so difficult to navigate over the years seem to be thinning a bit, and I can't wait to meet people I've only met in writing or through mobile and screen.

About Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’ starring Kim Bum, Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, and Ryu Kyung Soo is currently airing every Saturday and Sunday. It follows Lee Yeon as he is summoned back to 1938 where he has to fight against different enemies and try to return back to present day.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum bring brotherhood; Kim So Yeon adds fun