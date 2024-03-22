THROWBACK: When BTS' Jungkook's mispronunciation prompted THIS food brand to change its name

BTS' Jungkook's influence seems boundless. In December 2022, a video of him simply enjoying a meal went viral, igniting a frenzy on the internet and setting a trend for a popular brand. The entire scenario became a testament to the immense power BTS holds; even minor remarks or actions from them can shape trends and opinions.

BTS' Jungkook makes food outlet change its name

Over the weekend in January 2022, following their Crosswalk Concert performance for The Late Late Show With James Corden, BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were captured discussing their lunch menu. A video surfaced of Jungkook sneakily peeking into a packed container of Chipotle.

In this BANGTAN BOMB video, the group enjoyed Chipotle bowls during their time in Los Angeles—and the restaurant chain took notice. In the video, Jungkook initially mishears the name Chipotle and amusingly asks, "How do you eat this? What is this, Chicotle? Chipotle?"

Shortly after the video was posted, Chipotle's official Twitter account responded to BTS, declaring, "It's chicotle from now on." Demonstrating the power of Jungkook's words, Chipotle not only changed their name on Twitter to "Chicotle" but also edited the header photo to match, although it has since been reverted.

Even Bruno Figueroa, Mexico's Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, joined in, tweeting that the famous Mexican food chain "Chipotle" would change its name to "Chicotle" solely because of Jungkook's influence!

Chipotle further expressed their affection for BTS by tweeting, "gm tannies." (Tannies being a beloved fan nickname for the BTS members, derived from Bangtan's tan.)

Watch the Bangtan Bomb here-

More about BTS' American trip

In 2021, BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are currently serving in the military, journeyed to the US for four live concerts in Los Angeles. During their stay, they made an appearance at the Crosswalk Concert, delighting fans with performances of their hit songs Butter, Permission to Dance, and Dynamite. As of now, all members of BTS are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Fans eagerly anticipate the group's reunion, which is expected to happen in the year 2025.

