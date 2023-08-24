THROWBACK: When NewJeans' Hyein recognized BTS' Jin by his lips; K-pop stans call her successful fan

BTS has a huge fan following from all across the globe who have expressed their love for the group on screen. NewJeans' Hyein has multiple times expressed her love for BTS, especially for her biased Jin. The septet started in a small company and given their global impact and success, the agency turned into a multi-label entertainment company which is widely known as HYBE LABELS today. NewJeans debuted under ADOR which is a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS, and so K-pop stans call her a successful fan

When Hyein recognized BTS' Jin by his lips

The Super Shy singer appeared on a YouTube channel show called Play Club by Pocket TV when she was young. She gave a tour of her room which was beautifully curated merch and posters of the Moon singer. Her interest in BTS was so evident that even her friends on the show were aware of it and many times got correct answers for her. While playing a guess the celebrity game through an absurd collage of their facial features. The Cool With You singer saw an image and immediately recognized it was the Astronaut singer. With high enthusiasm, she said, "Oh this is Jin of BTS. This definitely has to be our Jin's lips, those lips really say that it's Jin. I like him so much".

Hyein fangirling over Jin of BTS

This isn't the only time that she has shown her love for the septet and its eldest member. During a telepathy game, a question asked to the kids was, " What would make Hyein happier, Meeting BTS' Jin or becoming the fifth member of BLACKPINK". Seemed like all the kids were aware of what the answer would be as one said, "I know this! I'm 100 percent sure we will get this right, if not… " The kids of course picked the option of meeting Jin. Videos of her fangirl moments resurfaced on the internet and fans just can not keep calm watching her successful debut as the Epiphany singer's label mate. Hyein is known as one of the very successful K-pop stans since the mega rookie group who turned one year old in July have already made their name known internationally with their amazing discography. Fans wonder if they would get any interaction between the two idols since he is currently serving in the military, but they would really love to see it once he returns.

