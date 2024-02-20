TREASURE unveils plans for 2nd Asia Tour 2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT; Check dates, venues here

TREASURE, the 10-member boy group under YG Entertainment has unveiled plans for its second Asia Tour, 2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT which will begin its first lap in Manila in May. The tour will be showcased in five locations in Asia and has 8 dates in its schedule.

TREASURE’s 2nd Asia Tour 2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT announced

TREASURE, the YG Entertainment K-POP boy group has announced its 2nd Asia Tour which will begin in May of this year. The K-pop boy group TREASURE debuted in 2020 with their album First Step: Chapter One. The group consists of ten members Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Hamada Asahi, Kim Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. The 2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT will begin with its first lap in Manila on May 04.

TREASURE released their last album REBOOT in 2023 with 10 tracks. YG explaining the upcoming Asia Tour said that they had been planning to surprise the fans after their love for the last full studio album REBOOT. Furthermore, they added that the members have been working hard and plan to give their best as they perform on this tour. The tour is a symbol of their gratefulness for their fans’ continued love and support.

2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT: Tour dates and venues

The 2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT will begin in Manila at SM Mall of Asia Arena with its first lap of the tour on May 04. The next stop will be Hong Kong at Asiaworld Arena on May 18.

The tour will have a three-day stop in Bangkok at Impact Arena on dates: May 24, May 25, and May 26. The second last lap will be in Kuala Lumpur on June 22 following a gap between dates, the venue is Axiata Arena. The banging end to the tour will be in Jakarta, Indonesia for a two-day episode on June 29 and June 30 at the Indonesia Arena GBK Senayan.

TREASURE at present is on its second tour in Japan: 2024 TREASURE TOUR REBOOT IN JAPAN. After performing in Fukuoka, Saitama, Aichi, Osaka, Fukui, and Nagoya, soon the group will move to the next location of the tour, Hiroshima for its two-day performance on February 22 and 23 and Kanagawa on March 2 and March 3.

