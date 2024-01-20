Are aespa’s Giselle and TREASURE’s Ji Hoon dating? Rumor explained

Surprise dating news has been a recurring element in the history of K-pop, with many news erupting every now and then. Adding to this, a recent photo suggesting a romantic involvement between aespa's Giselle and TREASURE's Jihoon surfaced online, prompting fans to speculate about a potential relationship. However, the evidence shared to support this claim may not be accurate. Let's delve into this rumor and debunk it.

Are aespa’s Giselle and TREASURE’s Ji Hoon dating?

Recently, an online photo hinting at a romantic involvement between aespa's Giselle and TREASURE's Jihoon circulated. On January 19, an account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a tweet featuring an image of a kissing couple. The caption read, "Giselle, Jihoon, what are you doing?" and included various hashtags related to the two idols and their respective groups. While the tweet gained swift attention, it was later deleted.

Upon examining the image, there are indications that it might be a clandestinely captured photo of the duo. The photograph bears a resemblance to others taken by media outlets during relationship revelations. Notably, the watermark on the picture includes the phrase "ssng," a shorthand for sasaeng, which refers to a stalker fan. A stalker fan aiming to "harm" the idols might potentially share an image taken from a distance due to their illicit surveillance. However, considering these circumstances, there is skepticism about the photo's authenticity depicting Giselle and Jihoon.

Breaking down the photo of aespa's Giselle and TREASURE's Jihoon

But is the photo shared by the said person really of Giselle and Jihoon? While there's nothing inherently wrong with idols forming relationships, that isn't what's happening in this particular case. It has been revealed that the image is actually from the popular K-drama My Love From The Star, which starred Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun.

The specific moment captured in this photo is from episode 19 of the K-drama My Love From The Star, approximately 36 minutes in. It corresponds to a scene where the characters confess their desire to be together despite their differences, leading to a kiss. As typical with K-drama kisses, the scene is depicted from various angles, including one from above and at a distance. The fake image of Giselle and Jihoon was screen-capped from this particular shot. Despite the initial speculation and also the fact Giselle and Jihoon could have formed a popular fourth-generation couple, it's confirmed that they are definitely not dating. The misunderstanding arose from a misinterpreted image and was later confirmed as fake. Hence, there is no romantic involvement between the two idols.

