HYBE, SM Entertainment and more: Top 10 K-Pop companies that house your favorite idols

All your favorite idols are in these top 10 companies so let’s take a look at them :-

The company began as BIGHIT Entertainment in 2005 by Bang Si Hyuk and gained attention after they debuted BTS in 2013. With the skyrocketing popularity of BTS over the years, the company grew and soon changed to HYBE, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and BTS staying under BIGHIT MUSIC while HYBE Labels acquired many other music labels under their company like PLEDIS, which is home to actress Nana, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, former NU’EST members Hwang Minhyun and Baekho, Source Music which is home to LE SSERAFIM, Belift Lab which is home to ENHYPEN, KOZ Entertainment and ADOR, which is home to the newly popular group NewJeans.

SM Entertainment

The agency began in 1995 by accomplished producer Lee So Man. It is one of South Korea's largest entertainment companies and has been responsible for fostering and popularizing the careers of many K-Pop stars garnering huge global fanbases. This label is part of the BIG 3- the three biggest K-Pop companies and is home to popular artists such as Super Junior, Girls' Generation, J-Min, SHINnee, Zhou Mi, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, WayV, SuperM and aespa. SM Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as SM) held 'SM Sustainability Forum', Korea's first entertainment company's first sustainability forum, and celebrated a meaningful new year with about 4.7 million streams.

JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment began in 1997 by the popular artist J.Y. Park and it became a part of the BIG 3 alongside SM Entertainment. The company is known to create groups with dance-centric image and fun on-stage personalities. The artists under the label are 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Boy Story, Stray Kids, ITZY, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes and NMIXX. It was announced on the 29th that J.Y. Park, CEO of JYP Entertainment, donated 500 million won to be used for the treatment of children and adolescents from low-income families.

YG Entertainment

The label began in 1996 by Yang Hyun Suk, former Seo Taiji and Boys member and the label created groups that had a more hip-hop approach and focused on rap. The idols had a more relaxed personality and were known to be charismatic. The company has artists like Sechs Kies, BIGBANG, Akdong Musician, WINNER, BLACKPINK, and TREASURE as well as actors and actresses including Kang Dong Won, Choi Jiwoo, Cha Seung Won, Lee Sung Kyung, Jin Kyung, Jang Ki Yong, Yoo In Na, Son Na Eun, and Yoo Seung Ho. Other notable artists include SOMI, who is under YG Entertainment's subsidiary THEBLACKLABEL. The label is part of the BIG 3 alongside SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment.

Cube Entertainment

Cube Entertainment was founded in 2006 and has been known to create self-producing idols- idols that create their own music, choreography and concepts. The label is home to artists like Jo Kwon, BTOB, PENTAGON, Choi Yujin, Yoo Seon Ho, (G)I-DLE and Lightsum. It also manages several entertainers and actors, including Lee Hwi Jae, Heo Kyung Hwan, Park Mi Sun, Na In Woo, Kim Jin Woo and Park Sun Young.

Wake One Entertainment (former Stone Music Entertainment)

The company was originally under the distribution company CJ ENM and now has artists like Davichi, Roy Kim, Ha Hyun Sang, Jo Yu Ri, TO1 and Kep1er (co-managed with Swing Entertainment). Recently, Wake One signed an exclusive contract with Mbitious (Ohcheon, Wootae, Lee Howon, Noh Taehyun, Kim Pyeongya, Jinwoo, Tarzan). Mbitious is a dance crew formed through Mnet's 'Be Mbitious' and later appeared on Mnet's 'Street Man Fighter' in August, performing in various genres such as hip-hop, crump, and choreography.

FNC Entertainment

The label is home to prominent musical artists such as rock bands F.T. Island, CNBLUE and N.Flying, and K-pop groups AOA, SF9, Cherry Bullet (under the sub-label FNC W) and P1Harmony. It also manages a number of entertainers, including Lee Guk Joo and Lee Se Young, and a number of actors, including Jung Hae In, Lee Dong Gun, Park Gwang Hyun, Sung Hyuk, Kim Won Hee, and Kim Yeon Seo.

Starship Entertainment

The company began in 2006 and has a lot of artists under the label that is responsible for bringing prominence to the Hallyu Wave like MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls or WJSN, Cravity, and IVE and soloists such as K.Will, Yoo Seung Woo, Brother Su, Jeong Se Woon, WONHO, and Kihyun. The label was formerly home to SISTAR, Boyfriend, Junggigo, Mad Clown, and Jooyoung. They also manage actors like Chae Soo Bin, Kim Bum, Yoo Yeon Seok and more.

Woollim Entertainment

Starting in 2003, Woollim Entertainment has been the company to create amazing idols. The artists under the company are Golden Child, Rocket Punch, DRIPPIN’, and Kwon Eunbi. It has previously handled artists Epik High, INFINITE, Lovelyz, Nell and actor Kim Min Seok.

DSP Media (Acquired by RBW)

The company began in 1991 and came up with one of the most popular groups in the 1st generation of K-Pop, Fin.K.L. and Sechs Kies. The label is home to artists such as Heo Young Ji, April, KARD and Mirae.

