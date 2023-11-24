Bang Yedam reveals why he left YG Entertainment for solo career, shares TREASURE members’ reactions

Bang Yedam, signed under GF Entertainment, made his solo debut with mini-album ONLY ONE. Ahead of the album release, the former TREASURE member discussed his new journey as a solo artist, the reason behind leaving YG entertainment and how the fellow group mates constantly support each other.

With ONLY ONE, Bang Yedam plans to showcase himself as a multi talented artist while acing the art of singing, lyrics writing and producing the tracks. His solo album contains six songs namely ONLY ONE, Come To Me, hebeolle, Not At All, and Miss You - alternate rock version and piano ballad.

Why did Bang Yedam leave TREASURE and YG Entertainment?

As Bang Yedam reflected on his artistic journey, he revealed that he left the K-pop group TREASURE because he wanted to make music with more liberty and solidify his name as a soloist. Although he was satisfied with group activities, his desire to discover more as an artist and show musical diversity led him to the decision of leaving the group and YG Entertainment.

What did TREASURE members think of Bang Yedam leaving the group?

Bang Yedam added that half of the TREASURE group members didn’t want him to leave, while some of them were supportive and understood his vision for future activities as an individual. Despite his departure, Bang Yedam emphasized that he had a great time while performing the group activities as it helped him turn into the hard-working artist that he is today.

Speaking further, Bang Yedam stated that his fellow mates from TREASURE are still in touch with him. Since he was busy with his album, his previous team mates cheered him up for his solo endeavor.

Bang Yedam starts new chapter with solo mini album

While kick-starting his solo career, Bang Yedam opened up about the challenges he faced during the production process. As fans have been eagerly waiting for Bang Yedam, he said that since he is appearing as a solo artist in public for the first time, he is experiencing a sense of pressure to live to the expectations of the audience. However, he is ready to take this huge responsibility of undertaking the creative process as it gives him an opportunity to venture into the unexplored areas of music genres.

In 2020, Bang Yedam debuted with TREASURE under YG Entertainment with their album The First Step: Treasure Effect. Two years later, he left the group as his contract terminated with the agency. In August 2023, GF Entertainment confirmed having Bang Yedam onboard as a soloist and producer.

