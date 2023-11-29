TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk faces backlash for sporting box braids at 2023 MAMA Awards

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of cultural appropriation in terms of box braids.

K-pop boy group TREASURE attended the prestigious Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 28, 2023. The group not only took the Galaxy Neo Flip Artist trophy home but also got compliments for their stylish appearances. The group graced the event in an all-black ensemble, which was regarded as one of the most splendid looks of the evening. But what caught the attention of the fans was the new braid hairstyle of group member Choi Hyun Suk.

While the rest of the TREASURE members, namely Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan chose to keep it formal by donning a suit and tie, Choi Hyun Sik stood out in a casual outfit with an unconventional hairstyle, which shocked his fans.

Choi Hyun Suk’s new look sparks debate on cultural appropriation

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), many fans came forward to express their disappointment with the latest look of Choi Hyun Suk, as he sported box braids at the music event. While a section of K-netizens called out the idol for cultural appropriation, TEUMEs (TREASURE’s fandom) defended the K-pop star’s hairstyle choice.

Discussions about Hyun Suk’s previous experimental looks also started doing the rounds on social media, as this is not the first time the idol has tried such a unique style. Earlier, he was also spotted with permed blonde hair and a lip piercing.

More about TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk

Choi Hyun Suk is one of the two leaders of the famous K-pop boy group TREASURE, managed by YG Entertainment. The group made their debut with a track titled BOY from their first single album, entitled The First Step: Chapter One, on August 7, 2020. Since their rookie days, the group has captivated their fans, and today, it has become a renowned name in the Korean entertainment world. On July 28, 2023, TREASURE released their second studio album, Reboot, which contains 10 tracks including Move, Bona Bona, G.O.A.T., and more.

