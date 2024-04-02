Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were in talks to star in a new production as the main leads. However, both actors have halted the discussions to star in the upcoming project together. Moreover, the production company has also released a statement saying that casting the actors is no longer in consideration.

Hand So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol removed from the new production

On April 2, 2024, the production company Showbox revealed to a Korean media outlet that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are no longer being considered for their upcoming new project. The film is titled Deception, and initially, both actors were in talks to appear as the leads. But following the news of the couple’s fallout, the discussions have been halted so far. Moreover, Ryun Jun Yeol’s agency has confirmed that he no longer considers the role. However, the production of the movie will continue as planned.

The story of the movie is based on a mystery thriller webtoon of the same name that is set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai. The plot follows an artist named Yun Iho, who is commissioned to make a portrait of an enigmatic woman named Song Jeong Hwa, who owns a hotel. The movie will be directed by Han Jae Rim, who previously worked in movies like The Show Must Go On, The King, and Emergency Declaration.

Advertisement

More about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship

The dating news about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol broke out last month but both their respective agencies denied the rumors. Eventually, both confirmed their relationship after Han So Hee posted an elaborate blog post explaining the beginning of their romantic involvement. The next day, both their agencies also confirmed the relationship. However, they both faced public scrutiny after Hyeri, who was Ryu Jun Yeol’s long-time girlfriend, posted a cryptic Instagram story.

They were both approached to appear in the movie together. However, days later, on March 30, 2024, both their agencies confirmed that they were no longer together. Following the news of their breakup, they were also no longer involved in the upcoming project. Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency also confirmed that they are no longer in discussions with the production company. Additionally, Han So Hee’s company also revealed that she has decided not to appear in the project.

ALSO READ: aespa’s Karina and Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook officially breakup post 5 weeks of dating