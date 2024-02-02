Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Choi Min Sik, Yoo Hae Jin are mysterious quartet in new character posters for Exhuma

The eagerly anticipated film Exhuma has unveiled a series of captivating character posters. Exhuma delves into the realm of occult mysteries, following the peculiar occurrences surrounding a feng shui master, a mortician, and two shamans as they undertake the task of relocating enigmatic graves in return for a substantial sum of money.

Character posters for Exhuma

The newly revealed character posters of Exhuma showcase feng shui master Sang Deok (Choi Min Sik), shaman Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun), mortician Yong Geun (Yoo Hae Jin), and shaman Bong Gil (Lee Do Hyun). In the initial poster, Sang Deok, a seasoned feng shui master responsible for identifying auspicious locations, radiates the confidence of a veteran with four decades of experience. Another poster portrays Hwa Rim, a shaman skilled in placating vengeful spirits, captured in solemn preparation for a ritual, her eyes closed in concentration.

In the subsequent poster, veteran mortician Yong Geun is depicted in a refined suit, exuding an air of sophistication. In the final poster, shaman Bong Gil is captured fervently chanting incantations, immersed in the mystical realm of his craft. Exhuma is slated to premiere in theaters on February 22nd.

Advertisement

More about Exhuma

The highly awaited film Exhuma also recently unveiled an additional set of eerie character posters, offering a peek into the occult mystery awaiting viewers. Choi Min Sik enthralls as the feng shui master Sang Deok, his intense gaze sparking curiosity. Kim Go Eun fully embodies the role of shaman Hwa Rim, entrusted with pacifying vengeful spirits, while Yoo Hae Jin brings an aura of enigma to mortician Young Geun, his sharp eyes and solemn demeanor hinting at hidden depths.

Lee Do Hyun, portraying shaman Bong Gil, contributes to the intrigue with his unconventional attire and serious countenance. These character posters provide an interesting glimpse, fueling anticipation for the unforeseen twists that lie ahead in Exhuma.

Exhuma, directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun, promises to captivate audiences with its supernatural narrative. Slated for release on February 22, 2024, the film follows a wealthy Los Angeles family as they confront unexplainable paranormal phenomena. Desperate for answers, the family turns to acclaimed shamans Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun) and Bong Gil (Lee Do Hyun) for assistance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Choi Min Sik, Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun starrer occult mystery film Exhuma releases five international posters and an intriguing trailer