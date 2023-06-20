What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’s Park Min Young to YouTuber xooos; All about Park Seo Joon's dating rumors

Park Seo Joon is rumored to be dating YouTuber and singer xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon but this is not the first time he has been reported to be dating a celebrity.

Park Seo Joon and Baek Jin Hee

The two met on the set of the 2013 MBC drama Pots of Gold as a married couple and were seen wearing couple rings and the same jackets sponsored by a brand. In 2015, a Korean media outlet reported that Park Seo Joon and Baek Jin Hee are dating for the past two years. Since Park Seo Joon moved to Geumho-dong where Baek Jin Hee used to live and this became the reason why people started to believe that the two are dating. Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome Entertainment strongly denied the rumors and said that they are just close colleagues and are not seeing each other. Park Seo Joon also expressed his discomfort about the rumors since the two were close friends and the situation was making him avoid meeting his friend because people would assume that they are dating.

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young

Famous worldwide for their absolutely adorable chemistry in the K-drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? The two stars were never in a relationship but the rumors flew around and it stayed for a really long time despite the agencies of the two actors and Park Seo Joon himself denying them. In March 2022, Park Min Young also stated that the pieces of evidence people have found to prove the rumors are all misunderstood and wrong. The two have shown such great chemistry in the show that the netizens were refusing to believe it's false.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won and Park Seojoon starred in an action, romance, comedy K-drama called Fight for My Way. The two portrayed the friends-to-lovers trope in the most comical way. During an award show when the host Kang Ha Neul asked if the two were swayed by each other while filming the drama and both Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won raised their right hand to indicate their little crush on each other. In 2017, rumors started flying around on the internet about Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won's relationship. However, the two did not date in real life. Park Seo Joon has admitted that Kim Ji Won is an amazing actress and he really enjoyed watching Descendants of the Sun but they were never in a relationship.

Park Seo Joon and Hong Soo Yeon

On June 20, Park Seo Joon was rumored to be dating YouTuber and Singer xooos. Park Seo Joon's agency has stated that they cannot confirm this because it concerns their artist's personal life. They were noticed to be hanging out with each other in Seoul, this is the first the actor's agency has neither confirmed nor denied the news of Park Seo Joon's relationship.

