Who is TWICE’s Jihyo’s new handsome 'brother' sharing sweet moment with K-pop star? Fans gush over similarities

Jihyo the charismatic leader of the popular girl group TWICE recently on a YouTube show found a new ‘brother’ who looked uncannily similar to her. The incident led some people to think they could even pass as siblings when in reality, they are not.

This man who looked like Jihyo’s ‘brother’ is named Simba who met the K-pop star and shared memorable moments with her during the second episode of the YouTube show Seibja.

Jihyo of TWICE in the second episode of the YouTube show Seibja visited the beautiful island of Jeju. The cast members noted that a man who was invited to that day’s episode shared some uncanny resemblances to the K-pop idol Jihyo. That was not all, they also found that they shared a similar MBTI and love for working out.

The cast members of Seibja noted that Jihyo and that guy both had big eyes and looked quite similar. Jihyo also agreed to this and laughed, after which the man bowed to show his gratitude over it.

This man, who cast members thought could easily pass as TWICE’s Jihyo’s ‘brother’ is from Yongin and is at present living on Jeju Island where the show was shot. He recently shared behind-the-scenes from the show on his Instagram and also posted a very sweet picture with the K-pop star. Check out here:

Advertisement

Watch the full episode featuring TWICE’s Jihyo here:

Fans could not help but find the similarities adorable and hilarious, while some also noted that Jihyo’s new ‘brother’ was handsome.

Jihyo is a South Korean singer who is the leader of the popular K-pop girl group TWICE. She marked her solo debut with her first EP ZONE released on August 18, 2023, with the title single Killin’ Me Good. The lead track Killin’ Me Good charted at the top of various charts and became a big hit. It topped at number 7 on the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales chart.

Meanwhile, Jihyo has released some hit OSTs from K-dramas Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Today’s Webtoon and Summer Strike.