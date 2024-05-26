BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and more K-pop groups reign over this week’s Billboard World Albums chart; know positions

BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and more uber-popular groups are consistently solidifying K-pop's position in the global music scene. By producing massive hits, that break language and cultural barriers, these groups are securing top spots on prestigious global music charts like Billboard.

BTS, LE SSEARFIM, TXT, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, ILLIT, and NewJeans dominate top 10 spots on Billboard's World Albums chart

On May 26, Billboard revealed the songs dominating the World Albums chart for this week ending on May 25. Amongst many global artists, there are a bunch of leading K-pop groups, who have secured the top spots on the chart.

BTS’ Proof, an anthology album released in 2022 completed its 100-week run on the chart last week. This week the album has soared to No.6 from last week’s No.7 spot.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s solo debut album FACE has climbed to No.12 in its 54th week on the chart, while J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 soars high at No.15.

LE SSERAFIM closely follows BTS at No.7 with its latest release EASY.

BTS' industry junior TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s latest EP minisode 3: TOMORROW is maintaining its No.3 spot in its seventh consecutive week on the Billboard World Albums chart.

On the other hand, Stray Kids’ eighth Korean mini-album ROCK-STAR soared back up to the No.10 spot in its 27th week on the chart.

SEVENTEEN’s new compilation album 17 IS RIGHT THERE has topped the chart, holding steady at No.1 on its second consecutive week and third overall. In addition, the album is also staying strong on Billboard 200 at the No.69 position in its second week.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM’s latest album DREAM( )SCAPE has claimed the No.8 spot on its second week on the chart.

The newly formed girl group ILLIT's debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME Climbed back up to No.4 in its eighth consecutive week, while NewJeans’ second EP Get Up has taken the No.6 spot in its 43rd week on the World Albums chart.

TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ENHYPEN closely follow others at top 15 on Billboard World Albums chart

At the same time, TWICE latest comeback album With YOU-th secured the No.11 spot in its 12 weeks on the chart, trailed by BOYNEXTDOOR’s new mini-album HOW? at No. 13 in its fourth week and ENHYPEN’s last album ORANGE BLOOD at No.14 on its 26th week on the Billboard World Albums chart.

