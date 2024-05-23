TWICE’s Nayeon transforms into breathtaking ‘IT’ girl in new concept PHOTOS for solo comeback album NA

TWICE’ Nayeon, who made a mind bowling solo debut in 2022, is finally gearing up for a comeback in June. The TWICE member raising anticipation for the album has dropped new concept photos for her upcoming solo comeback album NA.

The new concept photos depict Nayeon in a brand new energy for the album as she looks utterly breathtaking and sensational.

TWICE’s Nayeon becomes the sensational IT girl in new concept photos for solo album NA

TWICE will soon be dropping her highly anticipated solo comeback mini album NA. And ahead of its Juen release, Nayeon has unveiled new concept photos for the album.

Focusing on a color theme, the concept photos focus on a peach-ish color while Nayeon shines in all of them in a stylish ensemble.

Nayeon has taken the role of the breathtaking ‘IT’ girl for these concept photos dressed in knee-high boots with shorts and an off-shoulder top, completing it with a cap and flowy hair. The concept photos are taken in the back of a truck, hinting at a new kind of aesthetic for this new album.

Check out Nayeon’s latest concept photos for the forthcoming album NA here:

Nayeon is set to drop her solo comeback mini album NA on June 14, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

More about TWICE’s Nayeon

Nayeon is a popular singer and dancer who debuted with the worldwide popular girl group TWICE in 2015. Nayeon made her solo debut with her major hit EP IM NAYEON on June 24, 2022, alongside the hit lead track POP! The album also debuted at number 7 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, recording a major win.

POP! went on to become a major hit song, topping the Circle Digital Chart in many countries, including Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The track also debuted at number 30 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Nayeon will be finally dropping her solo comeback album almost two years after IM NAYEON on June 14.

