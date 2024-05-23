TWICE’s Nayeon transforms into breathtaking ‘IT’ girl in new concept PHOTOS for solo comeback album NA

TWICE’s Nayeon transforms into stunning ‘IT’ girl in new concept photos for forthcoming solo comeback album NA. See the mesmerizing concept photos here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on May 23, 2024  |  06:03 PM IST |  8.6K
TWICE's Nayeon's concept photos for upcoming album NA: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's Nayeon's concept photos for upcoming album NA: JYP Entertainment

TWICE’ Nayeon, who made a mind bowling solo debut in 2022, is finally gearing up for a comeback in June. The TWICE member raising anticipation for the album has dropped new concept photos for her upcoming solo comeback album NA. 

The new concept photos depict Nayeon in a brand new energy for the album as she looks utterly breathtaking and sensational. 

TWICE’s Nayeon becomes the sensational IT girl in new concept photos for solo album NA

TWICE will soon be dropping her highly anticipated solo comeback mini album NA. And ahead of its Juen release, Nayeon has unveiled new concept photos for the album. 

Focusing on a color theme, the concept photos focus on a peach-ish color while Nayeon shines in all of them in a stylish ensemble. 

Nayeon has taken the role of the breathtaking ‘IT’ girl for these concept photos dressed in knee-high boots with shorts and an off-shoulder top, completing it with a cap and flowy hair. The concept photos are taken in the back of a truck, hinting at a new kind of aesthetic for this new album.

One of the concept photos taken from the back depicts the huge truck as Nayeon walks towards it. The concept photos undoubtedly raise expectations for the album. 

Check out Nayeon’s latest concept photos for the forthcoming album NA here: 





Nayeon is set to drop her solo comeback mini album NA on June 14, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). 

More about TWICE’s Nayeon

Nayeon is a popular singer and dancer who debuted with the worldwide popular girl group TWICE in 2015. Nayeon made her solo debut with her major hit EP IM NAYEON on June 24, 2022, alongside the hit lead track POP! The album also debuted at number 7 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, recording a major win. 

POP! went on to become a major hit song, topping the Circle Digital Chart in many countries, including Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The track also debuted at number 30 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. 

Nayeon will be finally dropping her solo comeback album almost two years after IM NAYEON on June 14.

Credits: JYP Entertainment
Latest Articles