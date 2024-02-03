ZEROBASEONE's agency reacts to reports of Kim Jiwoong cursing post fancall; drops legal updates on artist rights

ZEROBASEONE's agency has issued statements addressing reports of member Kim Jiwoong's alleged use of profanity following a fan call. Additionally, they have announced their intention to take official legal action against any violations of the members' rights.

ZEROBASEONE’s agency shared statement on Kim Jiwoong's post-fancall incident

Amidst the controversy surrounding member Kim Jiwoong's alleged use of profanity, ZEROBASEONE's agency, Wake One Entertainment, has released a new statement. On February 3 KST, a representative of Wake One informed media outlets that, after thorough verification with the individual involved, it has been confirmed that the allegations are not true. The agency also conducted confirmations with their staff and interpreters who were present at the scene.

Earlier, member Kim Jiwoong was accused of using profanity immediately after ending a fan call. The fan, who captured the incident on video, took to social media to expose the idol. Many fans criticized his behavior, noting that fans pay significant amounts of money for these interactions and find such language highly inappropriate.

ZEROBASEONE's agency announces legal action against rumors

Previously, Wake One Entertainment had issued a statement outlining its legal response to the violation of ZEROBASEONE's rights. On February 3, they announced that criminal charges had been filed against multiple individuals. These individuals were accused of either trespassing on ZEROBASEONE's dormitory premises or attempting to contact the members after illegally acquiring their personal information. The agency also mentioned that they would utilize digital forensics to uncover the truth behind recent fake edits and posts circulating about the members of ZEROBASEONE.

In their statement, the agency highlighted the rampant spread of fake edits concerning their artists across online platforms and social media. Reiterating their zero-tolerance stance towards any actions endangering ZEROBASEONE's safety or violating their rights, they emphasized their ongoing efforts through the law firm SHIN&KIM. They filed a criminal complaint against an individual for charges including home invasion after the individual visited the artist's dorm. The case is currently under investigation.

Regarding individuals who illegally obtained ZEROBASEONE’s personal information and attempted to contact them, the agency has filed criminal complaints against them, with investigations into some suspects already completed.

Concerning those creating and disseminating fake edits and posts about their artists, the agency pledged to unveil the truth through digital forensic analysis of images, video, and audio, even if it requires some time. They reiterated their commitment to utilizing all available resources to safeguard their artists.

Furthermore, to prevent similar incidents in the future, the agency vowed to take strong legal action, without settlements or leniency, against those spreading falsehoods or making malicious comments about their artists. They assured their dedication to preventing any harm not only to their artists but also to their beloved fans.

