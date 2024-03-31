Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has consistently worn the most vibrant, stylish, and elegant ethnic ensemble. The young diva always loves to serve fashion fierceness cementing her status as a Gen-Z fashion icon. This is especially true for the beautiful lehenga sets that the diva wears. She always renders us speechless with her exquisite choices.

From Kajol’s daughter’s pink embellished set to the beautiful red floral set, we love her ethnic pieces. Zoom in and take a closer look at five times when Nysa Devgan’s noteworthy lehengas left us speechless.

Nysa Devgan’s 5 statement-worthy lehenga sets

The baby pink embellished lehenga:

The beautiful diva recently wore a spectacular baby pink lehenga set that was all things elegant. It featured a halter-neck crop top with silver embellishments. This was paired with a dramatic lehenga skirt with silver work. She added a matching cape to complete the look. We loved the exquisite Manish Malhotra piece.

The sequined blush pink lehenga:

Nysa always goes above and beyond to serve the most classy ethnic ensembles. She recently wore another beautiful sequinned blush pink Manish Malhotra lehenga set. The set featured a sleeveless cropped blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching sequinned skirt. She also added a matching dupatta to complete the look.

The pretty champagne gold lehenga:

She always looks classy in light colors and Nysa proved the same in a beyond-elegant ruffled champagne gold lehenga set. This classy set featured a sleeveless crop top-like blouse with sequin work and a plunging V-shaped neckline. She also added a matching ruffled dupatta to complete the look, and we were enchanted.

The gorgeous intricate red lehenga:

The beautiful daughter of Kajol also looks amazing in vibrant colors like red. She recently wore a classy nature-inspired lehenga set with floral embroidery all over it. The dress featured a sleeveless blouse with a V-shaped neckline and a dramatic lehenga skirt. She also added a luxurious sheer red dupatta to complete the look. We adore this Anita Dongre piece!

The blue-hued printed lehenga:

Nysa turned heads in another spectacular blue-hued lehenga set from Anita Dongre’s collection. This beautifully printed lehenga set featured an elegant blue and white printed blouse with a plunging neckline and sleek straps. It was paired with a long skirt that had subtle sequin work and traditional print. A matching printed dupatta was added to complete the look, and we’re obsessed.

So, which one of Nysa Devgan’s gorgeous lehenga sets is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

