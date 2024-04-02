Did you know birthday boy Ajay Devgn ‘wasn’t very keen to meet’ Kajol after their first meet? Here’s why

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. Standing apart from the rest, he has his own style and charm that makes him fans' favorite. The actor who is celebrating his 55th birthday today, on April 2, has been happily married to Kajol since 1991. Having completed 25 years of their marital bliss and becoming proud parents to two kids - Nysa and Yug, they’re the perfect example of opposites attract. Despite the fact, there was a time when Ajay didn’t like Kajol initially, so much so that he was not keen on meeting her ever again.

Ajay Devgn found Kajol 'loud' and 'arrogant' during their first meeting

In an earlier interview with Pioneer, Ajay Devgn had recalled meeting Kajol on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul for the first time. However, after the shoot, he wasn’t keen on meeting her as she came across as a ‘loud, arrogant and a very talkative person’.

He had said, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

With the passing years, their relationship evolved, and the two got along well. In fact, when the two got married, the actor had revealed that his family was elated to find somebody who would speak. “(When Kajol and I got married) my family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in the house! But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative, and I’m quiet,” the celebrated actor had said.

In addition to this, the Shaitaan actor had expressed his surety that he and his wife are perfect for each other. The actor had also mentioned that he doesn’t know what quality of his now wife charmed him, nevertheless, it all grew naturally.

He had remarked, “I don’t know what attracted me to her. Actually, we both don’t know what it was…. We began talking, then we became friends, and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally.”

Furthermore, the actress had shed light on how their love story culminated into a beautiful marital bliss. During the interview, Ajay had spilled that they never conformed to ‘I love You’ norm and that an ‘official proposal’ didn’t happen.

“We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Marriage, too, was never discussed but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home,” he had mentioned further crediting his wife for standing by him through every thick and thin.

The Singham Again actor had claimed just like him, his wife was also a firm believer in the joint family system following which she blended well with his family. “Nowadays, she is closer to them and I, at times, feel like an outsider,” he had quipped.

Their love story is no less than a fairy tale romance. Isn’t it? Well, on Ajay Devgn’s special day, we wish him a great day with his lady love and dear ones.

