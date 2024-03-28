Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision when it comes to ethnic fashion. The diva looks just perfect in every saree that she chooses to wear. But, let’s be honest, it’s her love for floral prints that take her ethnic elegance to a whole new level. From vibrant color-blocked designs, and statement-worthy sheer white sarees to delicate spring-inspired floral pieces, each saree is a testament to the pretty diva’s unique and captivating style. Let's dive right in and take a look at how the diva rocked the flowery trend.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at times when the Padmaavat actress wore beautiful floral-inspired sarees to get a much better idea about Aditi Rao Hydari’s femme and fabulous sense of style?

6 times Aditi Rao Hydari inspired us with pretty floral sarees

The color-blocked pink and orange saree:

Aditi recently wore a gorgeous pink and orange color-blocked saree from Raw Mango. The gorgeous sheer ensemble with pink floral embroidery is just amazing.

It was paired with a pink cap-sleeved blouse with floral embroidery and a deep as well as an alluring neckline. She added heavy gold earrings and matching rings to complete the look.

The multi-colored nature-inspired saree:

The Murder 3 actress wore a classy black drape a while ago. This was thoroughly laden with a multicolored nature-inspired floral print. She paired this ensemble with a sophisticated halter neck blouse.

Advertisement

This noteworthy fashion statement from Sabyasachi is a modern work of art, and we totally love it. She also added minimalistic accessories to complete the whole look.

The embellished pristine white sheer saree:

The Rockstar actress recently wore an incomparably classy pristine white saree that was created by the fashion maven, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This sheer piece of art was just gorgeous.

The delicate drape was embellished with pretty white work and nature-inspired floral embroidery which perfectly elevated the whole ensemble. Aditi added a statement choker with matching earrings to complete the look.

The delicate spring-inspired flowery saree:

The diva looked just amazing in a beyond-beautiful white-based sheer saree, created by none other than Picchika by Urvashi Sethi.

The saffron peonies and leaves printed all over the elegant drape were just perfect. However, the hand-embroidered gota work was just gasp-worthy. Aditi added a pearly choker to complete the look.

The vibrant and embroidered orange saree:

The Khoobsurat actress recently wore a beautiful orange and gold embroidered drape that was beautifully crafted for her by the creative team at Raw Mango.

The incredible saree had gold nature-inspired embroidery work at the edges of the long sleeves with delicate work all over the saree. Aditi added pretty gold Jhumkas to elevate the look.

The pink saree with embroidered blouse:

The Bollywood diva turned heads in a classy dark pink saree for an auspicious occasion. This pretty drape, created by Raw Mango was ethnic fashion at its very best.

The diva paired her delicate saree with a matching gold-toned blouse with 3/4th sleeves. This was laden with delicate Banarasi floral embroidery. Hydari added pretty gold-tone jewelry to complete her classy outfit.

So, are you feeling inspired by Aditi Rao Hydari’s collection of classy floral-printed drapes?

Which one of these sarees is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar has a lady-in-black moment with David Koma’s ruffled bodycon mini-dress and matching gloves