Manushi Chhillar constantly proves she is a fashion icon with the fiercest and fashion-forward choices. With classy twists and turns, the pretty diva dares to serve unique and sassy fashion statements that leave us inspired.

The Operation Valentine actress recently made a case for her fashion superiority by posting pictures of herself in a black mini-dress that screamed effortless elegance. Let’s zoom in and look at Manushi Chhillar’s head-to-toe black ensemble.

Manushi Chhillar looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble:

The Great Indian Family actress recently started promoting her upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, and Tiger Shroff. She wore an incredible black mini dress from David Koma for the auspicious occasion, and frankly, we adore her choice.

The Tehran actress’ black mini dress has a dropped waist and puffball skirt with a femme and fabulous black tulle ruffled design. The body-hugging piece accentuated the diva’s curves to sheer perfection and the high neckline gave her outfit a sophisticated twist.

The diva exuded confidence by modernizing the timeless little black dress trend with a sleeveless femme ruffled design with a fabulous form-fitting silhouette. The statement-worthy piece also helped the Samrat Prithviraj actress flaunt her oh-so-enchanting figure while elongating her super-hot legs.

Manushi elevated her all-black ensemble with matching ruched leather gloves and black pumps. She also added gasp-worthy silver statement accessories from Joolry. This marvelous list included layered diamond necklaces and matching silver earrings, and we loved the magical style.

Manushi Chhillar’s flawless hairstyle and makeup look:

Chhillar went with a radiant matte base for her makeup. She added a black winged eyeliner and finished it with a volumizing mascara. Manushi opted for shimmery gold eyeliner to accentuate the look. She then added a rouge blush and highlighter to complete the look. However, her bold and beautiful maroon lipstick was the highlight.

For her hairstyle, Manushi left her luscious tresses open and styled it into a naturally wavy look, ensuring it framed her face perfectly. We adore the effortlessly elegant and manageable look, but come on, the highlight of this look had to be her super sassy expressions. We’re totally in love!

So, what did you think of Manushi Chhillar’s ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

