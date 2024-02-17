Mouni Roy, one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to go above and beyond to serve perfection, both with her acting performances and fashion statements. Much like her best friend, Disha Patani, the talented diva always serves the boldest ensembles with a side of charm, confidence, and grace. Keeping up with the trend, the diva chose to wear a classy black-colored ensemble that left us swooning.

Let’s take a closer look at the Brahmastra actress, Mouni Roy's black outfit to understand how Mouni Roy was able to revive a fan-favorite fashion trend with her look. Let's dive right in

What was Mouni Roy wearing?

The incredible K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress recently chose to set social media ablaze by posting pictures of herself in an alluring jet-black ensemble. This featured a calf-length satin midi-dress that hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places thereby, accentuating them and helping her flaunt her well-toned body.

The Gold actress managed to make a case for slip dresses in the classy piece, much like her BFF, Disha Patani. The Malang actress recently chose to wear a fiery royal purple-colored slip dress with a side slit which was all things fabulous.

The sleeveless dress also had sleek straps and a cowl neckline. The Made In China actress’ plunging neckline along with the deep back neckline of the dress, ended up adding a layer of sultriness to the diva’s outfit.

Further, the Romeo Akbar Waiter actress’ form-fitting dress was also cinched at the waist, adding a new twist to the sizzling outfit’s overall design. The dark outfit looked divine on the diva’s oh-so-enviable figure. To say that we’re obsessed with this outfit would be an absolute understatement.

How did Mouni Roy elevate her outfit?

Furthermore, the Romeo Akbar Waiter actress chose to complete her look with matching black sandals This made Roy’s outfit look appealing and visibly sophisticated, giving the whole outfit a harmonious appeal.

On the other hand, Mouni chose to give the minimalistic route a break to go through the no-accessory route for this one in terms of accessories. The diva made this wise decision to ensure that the focus remains fixated on her much-deserving modern ensemble. After all, the timeless dress didn’t need heavy accessories to push and elevate it. The OG statement style itself was enough for this one.

How were Mouni Roy’s makeup look and hairstyle?

Meanwhile, the Naagin actress also chose to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into a rather natural-looking wavy hairstyle that perfectly framed her face. This also allowed her hair to beautifully cascade down her back and shoulders, making her look jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

On the other hand, the actress’ subtle makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and of course, the perfect nude lipstick, accentuated her natural beauty This all-black outfit has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on modern fashion enthusiasts. We are all set to jump back on the satin slip dress trend, aren’t we?

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s ensemble? Would you like to wear such a sexy slip dress on a date or during your next trip? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

